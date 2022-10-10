FY2022 EPS Estimates for Vermilion Energy Inc. Reduced by Stifel Firstegy (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vermilion Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will earn $7.71 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.98. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $9.21 per share.

VET has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank downgraded Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.09.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$30.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.67. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$11.15 and a 12 month high of C$39.21.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,433,270. In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,433,270. Also, Director Judy Ann Steele bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.89 per share, with a total value of C$49,787.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,787.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

