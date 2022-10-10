FY2022 EPS Estimates for Samsonite International S.A. Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SMSEY)

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Samsonite International in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Samsonite International’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.

Get Samsonite International alerts:

Samsonite International Stock Performance

SMSEY opened at $12.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.29. Samsonite International has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Samsonite International Company Profile

Samsonite International ( OTCMKTS:SMSEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $696.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.00 million. Samsonite International had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 26.44%.

(Get Rating)

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.