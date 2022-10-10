FY2022 EPS Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CVB Financial in a report issued on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for CVB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on CVB Financial to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

CVBF stock opened at $26.06 on Monday. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $28.14. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

