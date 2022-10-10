FY2022 EPS Estimates for American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Cut by Analyst

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of American States Water in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.59. The consensus estimate for American States Water’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American States Water’s FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $79.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. American States Water has a 12 month low of $71.22 and a 12 month high of $103.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.32.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). American States Water had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $122.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of American States Water

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in American States Water by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 681.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,218,954.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,599.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,218,954.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.3975 dividend. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.30%.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

