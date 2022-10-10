First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 779 Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Blucora were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Blucora by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,420 shares during the period. Phase 2 Partners LLC bought a new position in Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,350,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Blucora by 228.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 272,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 189,447 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Blucora by 436.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 108,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 88,591 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $20.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22. Blucora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $23.36.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). Blucora had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $256.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Blucora in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 1st.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

