First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 252 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 420.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 43.9% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $2,316,982.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,669,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO William George III sold 16,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $1,706,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,308.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $2,316,982.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,669,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,841,989 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $100.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.23. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.