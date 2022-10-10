First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $251,000 Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,828,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,425,000 after acquiring an additional 250,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,032,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28,663 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,483,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $56.76 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $109.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

