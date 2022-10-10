FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.50-$14.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:FDS opened at $413.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $430.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.48. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut FactSet Research Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $418.38.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,800 shares of company stock worth $3,253,925 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $32,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 16.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

