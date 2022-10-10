Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Celanese Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Celanese in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.32 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celanese’s current full-year earnings is $17.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Celanese to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.13.

Shares of CE stock opened at $90.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.69 and its 200 day moving average is $126.14. Celanese has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 15.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 830.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 415.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

