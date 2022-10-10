Elite Wealth Management Inc. Has $12.44 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,280,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.62.

GOOGL opened at $98.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.56 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

