Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,188 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,622 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $760,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $260.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.32 and a 200-day moving average of $270.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ODFL. UBS Group dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.19.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

