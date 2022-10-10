Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 1,688 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,466 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,336,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,894,000 after acquiring an additional 36,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,358,000 after buying an additional 217,232 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,029,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,482,000 after buying an additional 12,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,673,000 after buying an additional 18,762 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 14.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 650,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,441,000 after buying an additional 83,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $85.50 on Monday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $76.13 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.86.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.20). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $440.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTFC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

