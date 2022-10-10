Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $972,000 in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,572,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.68.

DT opened at $36.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.14, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 164,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

