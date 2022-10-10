Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Price Performance

AWR stock opened at $79.71 on Monday. American States Water has a 1 year low of $71.22 and a 1 year high of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.32.

American States Water Increases Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). American States Water had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $122.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 71.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water

In other American States Water news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,218,954.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,599.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,218,954.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

