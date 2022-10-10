Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Life Storage by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Life Storage by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Life Storage by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Life Storage by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LSI opened at $103.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.26. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 114.89%.

LSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

