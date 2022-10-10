Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1 Million Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,480 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 22,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 451,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 101,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 131,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Shares of APLE stock opened at $14.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $18.69.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 147.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $81,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 493,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,993,037.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

