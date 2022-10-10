Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,507,000 after buying an additional 1,119,255 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in AGCO by 27,037.3% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 775,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,298,000 after buying an additional 772,995 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter worth $58,666,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 53.6% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 636,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,996,000 after buying an additional 222,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter worth $29,703,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $106.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $150.28.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 9.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,274 shares of company stock worth $2,913,422. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

