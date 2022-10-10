Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Minerals Technologies worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 74.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

MTX stock opened at $50.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $79.03.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.65 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. CL King cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $408,500.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,021.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $408,500.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,021.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $1,246,481.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,390.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $3,404,799. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.