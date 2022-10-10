Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target Raised to €197.70

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley to €197.70 ($201.73) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €198.00 ($202.04) to €202.00 ($206.12) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Deutsche Börse from €200.00 ($204.08) to €210.00 ($214.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.24.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $16.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $18.44.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.