Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target Raised to €197.70

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley to €197.70 ($201.73) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €198.00 ($202.04) to €202.00 ($206.12) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Deutsche Börse from €200.00 ($204.08) to €210.00 ($214.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.24.
Deutsche Börse Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $16.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $18.44.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
