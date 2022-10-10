Detalus Advisors LLC Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.1% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.7 %

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.55.

PEP stock opened at $161.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.23 and a 200-day moving average of $169.81. The company has a market cap of $223.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

