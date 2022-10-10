DA Davidson Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Investar in a report issued on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Investar’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Investar’s FY2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $28.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.92 million. Investar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 14.40%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ISTR. StockNews.com downgraded Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Investar to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $20.31 on Monday. Investar has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 27,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Investar by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

