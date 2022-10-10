Cypress Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,077 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 61,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,153 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 19,129 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $87.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.44.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

