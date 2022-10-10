Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 862 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $543,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,673 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

NYSE PM opened at $84.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.88 and its 200 day moving average is $97.99. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $131.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

