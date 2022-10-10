Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 589 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 99,772 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,178,000 after purchasing an additional 44,347 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.08.

NYSE ABT opened at $101.79 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $96.67 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $178.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.15 and a 200-day moving average of $110.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.