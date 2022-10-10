Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 2,881 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.28.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $25.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.75. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

