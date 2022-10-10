Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Lowered to C$100.00 at National Bankshares

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCA. CIBC cut Cogeco Communications from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$114.50 to C$112.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities upgraded Cogeco Communications to a buy rating and set a C$120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Cogeco Communications from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$110.07.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$67.04 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$66.89 and a 12-month high of C$114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$91.17. The stock has a market cap of C$3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 7.58.

Cogeco Communications Dividend Announcement

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported C$2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$728.12 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 9.2499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock purchased 890 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$84.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,757.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,757.33. In related news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock purchased 890 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$84.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,757.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,757.33. Also, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 8,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$87.41 per share, with a total value of C$760,461.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,186,910.26. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 45,290 shares of company stock worth $3,846,880.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

