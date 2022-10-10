Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $462,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Mastercard by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 2,783,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $640,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $294.97 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.69 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.14 and a 200-day moving average of $337.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $285.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

