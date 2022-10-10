Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 3,899 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $41.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $158.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.68. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.