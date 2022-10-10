Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Cut by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,580 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.0% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 51,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 210,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 57,867 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 615,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,025,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 256,803 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $40.27 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average is $46.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

