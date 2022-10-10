CIBC Cuts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$163.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$167.00 to C$163.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$154.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and issued a C$149.50 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$155.18.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 2.2 %

CNR opened at C$150.85 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$137.26 and a twelve month high of C$171.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$158.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$153.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.77 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.12 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8899996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.7325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.35, for a total transaction of C$203,749.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,391,978.55.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

