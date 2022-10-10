Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Purchases 13,714 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 24.8% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of IVV opened at $364.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $399.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.12. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $358.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
