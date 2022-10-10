CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 31.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 34.8% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.18.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $114.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.24. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

