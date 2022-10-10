Capital Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,800 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $381,726,000 after buying an additional 864,451 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 22,012.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 774,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,243,000 after buying an additional 770,665 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $57.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $2.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th.

RIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,364.29.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

