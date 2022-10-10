Capital Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Capital Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors comprises about 1.5% of Capital Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 2.5 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $44.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $51.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.23.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.17%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Articles

