Capital Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Capital Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBDC. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $43,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $139,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $12.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $16.23.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $95.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 62.13%. Analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

