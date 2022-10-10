Capital Financial Services LLC Invests $218,000 in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 180.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Stock Performance

Bunge stock opened at $85.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.92.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by ($0.43). Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

