Capital Financial Services LLC Has $470,000 Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Capital Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of ADI opened at $144.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.50 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,830,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,830,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.53.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

