Canal Insurance CO Buys 29,400 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Canal Insurance CO increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 313.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 138,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 54,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,923 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $567,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, September 12th. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.28.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $25.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

