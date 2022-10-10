Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 15,005 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,185 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Louisiana-Pacific accounts for 0.9% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 538.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 779,884 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $48,446,000 after buying an additional 657,670 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,737,000 after buying an additional 655,132 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,346,563 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $145,768,000 after buying an additional 355,141 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 711,494 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $44,198,000 after buying an additional 352,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,777 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after buying an additional 258,590 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of LPX opened at $53.88 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.36.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 94.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

