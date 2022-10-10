Brokers Issue Forecasts for Chubb Limited’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chubb in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.41. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $15.72 per share.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS.

Chubb Trading Down 2.2 %

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.67.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $184.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.34. Chubb has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 207.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

