Brokerages Set Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Price Target at C$36.17

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQGet Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at C$41.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$37.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.25 billion and a PE ratio of 11.09. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.15 and a 1-year high of C$42.00.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQGet Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$513.14 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

