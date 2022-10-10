Brokerages Set IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Target Price at $23.60

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24. IMAX has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.11 million, a PE ratio of -58.48 and a beta of 1.29.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that IMAX will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

