Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Booking by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,154,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,685.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,895.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,006.29. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,528.70.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

