BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $4.03 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for BlueLinx in a report issued on Wednesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $4.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.61. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BlueLinx’s current full-year earnings is $29.34 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for BlueLinx’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.92 EPS.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BXC. Craig Hallum cut their price target on BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on BlueLinx to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BlueLinx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

BlueLinx Price Performance

BlueLinx stock opened at $67.96 on Monday. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.87.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.64 by ($0.16). BlueLinx had a return on equity of 79.52% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.61 EPS.

Institutional Trading of BlueLinx

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 45.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.