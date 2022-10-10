Barclays Cuts IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Price Target to GBX 350

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 350 ($4.23) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IHP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 515 ($6.22) to GBX 380 ($4.59) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of IHP opened at GBX 224.60 ($2.71) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £744.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,321.18. IntegraFin has a 12 month low of GBX 207.20 ($2.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 610.50 ($7.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 254.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 297.27.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

