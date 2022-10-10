Barclays Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €140.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($188.78) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €161.00 ($164.29) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($177.55) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.
Hannover Rück Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of HNR1 opened at €154.55 ($157.70) on Friday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a one year high of €116.37 ($118.74). The company has a 50-day moving average of €151.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of €145.61.
About Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.
Featured Stories
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.