Barclays Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €140.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($188.78) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €161.00 ($164.29) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($177.55) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Hannover Rück Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HNR1 opened at €154.55 ($157.70) on Friday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a one year high of €116.37 ($118.74). The company has a 50-day moving average of €151.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of €145.61.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

