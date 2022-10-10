Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Lessened by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.79.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.3 %

BAC stock opened at $30.75 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $247.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

