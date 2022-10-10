Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 187,183 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $27,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $523.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $558.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $555.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

