Aries Wealth Management Invests $360,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Medtronic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $82.42 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $80.39 and a 1 year high of $128.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.10.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

