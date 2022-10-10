Aries Wealth Management Acquires 1,228 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,126.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $1,280,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its stake in Alphabet by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $98.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.56 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.